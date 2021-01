CARIBOU — Start the New Year off on the right foot! Free ski and snowshoe rentals Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and most afternoons from 4:30-6 p.m. now through March 5 at the entrance of the Cary Medical Center Community Trails. These pet friendly trails are located behind the Cary Medical Center Campus. For more information, please call the Caribou Parks and Recreation Department at 207-493-4224.