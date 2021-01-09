The University of Maine Hutchinson Center will present a winter session of the professional development program “ONLINE Racial Equity, Implicit Bias and Diversity Training” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

This virtual professional development program is designed to deepen your awareness around racial equity, implicit bias and diversity and spark reflection around how you and your team/organization/business/school/church/etc. can take meaningful action to create a more equitable world. This training includes in-depth organizational analysis, solution-based discussions and resources for change.

This dynamic program will be offered synchronously via Zoom — you’ll need access to a stable internet connection. Participation is encouraged (though not required). This is not a pre-recorded program.





David Patrick (cofounder of Racial Equity & Justice). As an advocate for communities of color, Patrick supports families, individuals and students through his work as a co-founder of Racial Equity & Justice and Associate Director of The Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine.

Desiree Vargas (co-Founder of Racial Equity & Justice). As an Indigenous woman of color and an anthropology scholar, Vargas navigates advocating for Black, Brown, and Indigenous people uniquely with a focus on redistribution of resources and cultural preservation.

Program fee is $95. Need-based scholarships are available for people who live or work in Knox or Waldo County who plan to use the skills gained in the course to benefit their community. Current UMaine students are eligible for a 20 percent discount. Use code STUDENT20 at checkout.

Additional benefits include 0.4 CEUs/4 contact hours and Certificate of completion.

For more information or to request an accommodation contact Michelle Patten, conference and professional development coordinator, at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002.