Conversations with family members who are showing signs of dementia can be challenging and uncomfortable. On Jan. 26 at 2 p.m., OceanView at Falmouth will offer an online workshop in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association that will provide helpful tips to assist families in having honest and caring conversations with loved ones about dementia.

The fear or lack of awareness that may accompany these conversations can result in delays that have serious consequences for the entire family.

Common difficult discussions include:





· Going to the doctor.

· When to stop driving.

· Making legal and financial plans.

The workshop will highlight the importance of planning ahead and building a care team that communicates to reduce stress that can accompany the disease. In addition to being able to ask questions, participants will be connected with helpful resources.

To register, please contact the Alzheimer’s Association at alirussell@alz.org or 800-272-3900.