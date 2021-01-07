Former U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday in what was initially a rally to oppose the confirmation of Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner.

Linn put on his Facebook page “I had a great time in Washington DC today” along with a picture of him among the crowd outdoors.

The rally devolved into a riot as throngs of pro-Trump demonstrators entered the U.S. Capitol, pounded on doors and caused damage to the building. It is unknown whether Linn was among those who entered the Capitol building.





Linn ran as a pro-Trump conservative and lost to Republican Sen. Susan Collins in the 2020 Senate race.