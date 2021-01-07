Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the West wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Credit: Jose Luis Magana / AP

People around the country today are still in shock over what happened yesterday. While we’re closely covering the aftermath, including what it looked like from Mainers who were there, we want to provide a place for you to weigh in and process the news. 

We’ve never really done anything like this before. It’s an experiment. Consider this an open thread to share your thoughts and feelings. Because emotions are running high, we’ll be closely moderating comments as they come in. Please be mindful and respectful of each other. The thread will be open from noon to 1 p.m. and we’ll ask some questions to get things going.

Dan MacLeod

Dan MacLeod is the managing editor of the Bangor Daily News. He's an Orland native who moved to Portland in 2002 and now lives in Unity. He's been a journalist since 2008, and previously worked for the...