A day after a riot in the U.S. Capitol, the top federal prosecutor in Washington D.C. said President Donald Trump is not off limits in his investigation of the events surrounding the siege, according to the Washington Post.

Before pro-Trump supporters descended upon the Capitol building, Trump urged the crowd to “fight like hell,” during a small rally in front of the White House on Wednesday morning.

“We are looking at all actors here, and anyone that had a role, if the evidence fits the element of a crime, they’re going to be charged,” acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said, according to the Washington Post.