University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension are offering a free three-session introduction on farm food safety planning from 5–6:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Feb. 9 and Feb. 16.

“Farm Food Safety Planning Made Simple” topics include essentials needed in a farm’s food safety plan, farm-specific risks, best practices for standard operating procedures and hygiene, and record-keeping. A panel discussion will focus on the recall process with farmers and retailers. UMaine Extension and UNH Extension specialists and professional staff will lead the sessions.

The online sessions are free; preregistration is required. Register on the program page to receive the live session links. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Christina Howard at 207-570-2868 or christina.howard@maine.edu.