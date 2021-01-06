Bill Cohen, the former Maine senator who served as secretary of defense, said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s Cabinet should use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office after a mob supportive of the president overran the U.S. Capitol.

One woman was fatally shot during the riots, which interrupted congressional sessions to certify the Electoral College results. Trump, who has refused to accept the results of the election and encouraged supporters to come to the nation’s capital on Wednesday, alternatively praised the rioters and asked them to go home on social media as chaos erupted in Washington and members of Congress hid for safety.

Speaking on CNBC, Cohen, a former Republican senator who served in Democrat Bill Clinton’s Cabinet, said Trump had “encouraged” the rioters and was “responsible” for their actions.





“I don’t know where his Cabinet has been all this time, but it’s long overdue for the 25th Amendment because this man is no longer capable of serving the United States of America,” Cohen told the network.

Under the 25th Amendment, the vice president and members of the president’s cabinet have the power to remove the president from office if they are deemed unable to carry out the duties of the office. The amendment has been invoked several times before, but never without the consent of the president.

Cohen’s statement came after the National Association of Manufacturers, an advocacy group that was instrumental in the passage of Trump and fellow Republicans’ 2017 tax-cut law, also said Vice President Mike Pence should consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president, saying Trump “incited violence in an attempt to retain power.”