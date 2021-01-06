As we’ve learned by looking at trail camera photos over the past several weeks, different species of wild animals often end up sharing space in the woods, or in our backyards.

Sometimes, an owl will swoop down on a skunk.

Sometimes, a deer will hang out near a tree with a fox … or a skunk.





Today’s photo proves that sometimes, a house cat and a deer will stare each other down out behind the house.

That’s what appears to be happening in the photo shared by Craig Sharp of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, anyway. Craig’s photo shows a buck crouching down a little bit, looking in the direction of a pretty serious-looking black cat.

Is the cat defending its turf? Is the buck looking to play? Did each startle the other with their presence in the yard?

It’s hard telling. No matter what’s going on, the photo is a winner. For the record, my money’s on the cat holding its ground and driving the deer back into the woods.

Thanks, Craig, for sending it along.

