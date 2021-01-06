This story will be updated.

Another three Mainers have died as health officials on Wednesday reported 525 more coronavirus cases across the state.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 27,090, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 26,565 on Tuesday.





Of those, 22,794 have been confirmed positive, while 4,296 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

A Cumberland County resident and two Penobscot County residents have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 372. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

TRACKING THE CORONAVIRUS IN MAINE See where the coronavirus has been detected in Maine Our charts tracking the numbers of active cases, recoveries and deaths both statewide and by county are updated daily.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 513.7, down from 523.3 a day ago and 598 a week ago but up from 264.6 a month ago.

Health officials have warned Mainers that “forceful and widespread” community transmission is being seen throughout the state. Every county is seeing high community transmission, which the Maine CDC defines as a case rate of 16 or more cases per 10,000 people.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel.

So far, 1,124 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

A majority of the cases — 16,154 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday, there have been 1,216,216 negative test results out of 1,249,035 overall. Nearly 2.6 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 7,970 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 107 — have been concentrated. Other cases have been reported in Androscoggin (2,932), Aroostook (785), Franklin (496), Hancock (600), Kennebec (2,008), Knox (385), Lincoln (325), Oxford (1,231), Penobscot (2,355), Piscataquis (130), Sagadahoc (791), Somerset (791), Waldo (389), Washington (411) and York (5,837) counties. Information about where an additional 12 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 21,052,689 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 357,385 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.