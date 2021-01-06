PORTLAND — Preti Flaherty is pleased to announce that the firm’s partnership has named three new partners: Sara N. Moppin, Laura A. Rideout and Emily T. White. Each attorney stands out as a distinguished practitioner within their respective fields and represents a diverse roster of clients on a wide range of matters. We welcome their invaluable contributions to strengthening the firm’s national and international service footprint.

Sara Moppin is a member of the firm’s Business Law, Banking and Financial Services, and Cannabis Business practice groups. Her practice focuses on advising businesses through entity formations, mergers and acquisitions, commercial finance, and general commercial law and contract issues; financial institutions with secured and unsecured lending; and clients in the cannabis industry on navigating complex regulatory challenges. Sara is a graduate of the University of Maine School of Law and Loyola University New Orleans.

Laura Rideout is a member of the firm’s Employment Law and Litigation practice groups. Her practice focuses on advising employers on anti-discrimination laws; complying with FMLA, FLSA, ADA regulations; drafting employee handbooks and policies; conducting anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training; investigating pre-litigation employment-related claims; and navigating sensitive personnel decisions. Laura is a graduate of the University of Maine School of Law and the University of California Davis.





Emily White is a member of the firm’s Business Law and Taxation practice groups. Her practice focuses on corporate law, with an emphasis in tax, and a broad range of transactional law matters, including entity formation, mergers and acquisitions, contract issues, and estate planning. She also works with nonprofit organizations with respect to tax matters and general operations issues. Emily is a graduate of Pepperdine School of Law and Loyola University New Orleans.

All three attorneys are ranked by Super Lawyers as Rising Stars and practice from the firm’s Portland office.