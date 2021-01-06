CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House re-opens Sunday afternoon, Jan. 17, with a new series of audience-free performances, streamed live from stage to Facebook and free for all to enjoy.

At 2 p.m. Jan. 17, The Literary Salon will present an hour-long reading and talk by Paul Doiron, bestselling author of the Mike Bowditch series of crime thrillers. Doiron will read from the latest, “One Last Lie,” and maybe offer a preview of his next novel, due this summer.

Edgar Award nominee Doiron is editor emeritus of Down East: The Magazine of Maine; former chairman of the Maine Humanities Council; and a Registered Maine Guide, specializing in fly fishing. His award-winning Mike Bowditch novels have been translated into 11 languages. He lives in Camden with his wife, poet Kristen Lindquist.





This Literary Salon benefits One Less Worry in Rockland, which provides personal care necessities including pads, tampons, toilet paper and toothpaste to those in need. Doiron and the opera house encourage the public to learn more and donate by visiting www.onelessworry.me.

The SoundCheck series returns 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, with Darlin’ Corey, the roots duo of Matt Shipman and Erica Brown. The opera house’s Facebook livestreams require no link or reservation. For this winter’s lineup, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.