More than a dozen Republicans in the U.S. Senate and more than a hundred in the House will challenge the electoral vote certification on Wednesday.

But Democratic U.S Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District said that effort will fail.

Historically, the joint session is brief, as state delegations vote to ratify votes cast by their state’s electors. But not this year. Ardent supporters of President Donald Trump plan to challenge the votes in several states in an attempt to have him declared the winner.





Golden said that will not happen.

“They are casting a lot of shadows. It’s kind of turning themselves into paper tigers. It’s going to fail,” he said. “People should listen to them and judge for themselves whether they think these individuals have a serious critique or truly believe what they are doing or saying or whether or not they are just making a show of it.”

Golden said he hopes that the bitter fighting over the election will not carry forward in the new Congress, because there are too many urgent issues that need to be addressed in a bipartisan way.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.