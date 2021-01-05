There’s an abundance of information available about the latest coronavirus cases, and we want your help in determining what goes into our daily updates.

We want to know what data are most valuable to you as you navigate the ongoing pandemic. For example, would you rather know how many cases were confirmed in your county in just the past week, or throughout the entire course of the pandemic? Would a weekly analysis of the rate of COVID-19 tests that came back positive be more helpful than a daily number? Would you like to see the cases broken down by demographics such as age and sex?

Completing this short survey will help us distill the information that’s most essential to you. We will use this feedback to inform our coverage moving forward.