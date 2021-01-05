Voters in Georgia cast ballots on Tuesday in a pair of high-stakes runoff elections that will decide the balance of power in the Senate and help determine President-elect Joe Biden’s ability to enact what could be the most progressive governing agenda in generations.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Results below are provided by our election partners, Decision Desk HQ. Here’s a look at how DDHQ calls races.

In one contest, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock, who serves as the senior pastor of an Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached in the 1960s. In the other, Republican David Perdue — whose Senate term expired on Sunday — is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 33-year-old former congressional aide and journalist.





Republicans only need to hold one of the seats to keep the Senate majority, while Democrats must sweep them for a 50-50 tie in the chamber that would be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, an outgoing Democratic senator from California.

Associated Press writers Steve Peoples and Bill Barrow and Bangor Daily News writer Michael Shepherd wrote this report.