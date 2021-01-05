Democrat Raphael Warnock ousted a Republican senator in Georgia’s blockbuster Senate runoffs on Tuesday in the first of two races that his party must sweep to take control of the chamber as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will hold the vote breaking a 50-50 tie.

The result was a massive blow to Republicans, who have controlled both of Georgia’s Senate seats for 15 years. But the state has become increasingly competitive, and President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump here by a narrow margin — just under 12,000 votes — in November.

Republicans may now lose the chamber despite winning virtually all of the most competitive Senate seats in the 2020 general election. One of their stars was Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who beat back a nationalized challenge from Democrats in a race in which Collins touted the fact that she was in line to chair the Senate’s powerful Appropriations Committee by 2023 under seniority rules if her party kept the chamber.





A Democratic sweep would give Biden a path to enacting an aggressive agenda that includes amplifying the federal coronavirus response, a souped-up round of stimulus, a public health care option and raising taxes on corporations and high-income Americans. But the Senate still requires 60 votes to pass most legislation and that threshold may not be going anywhere.

Warnock, the senior pastor at an Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached, beat Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler with 50.38 percent of votes to her 49.62 percent. The second race between Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 33-year-old documentary film producer, and Republican David Perdue, whose Senate term ended Sunday, was too close to call then. Decision Desk HQ, the Bangor Daily News’ national election results partner, called Warnock’s victory at 11:13 p.m. on Tuesday.

In this campaign, Democrats appear to have outperformed the GOP among the nearly 3.1 million Georgians who voted early, leaving Republicans reliant on strong Election Day turnout that did not materialize. Going into the race, there was just one thing everyone seemed to agree on: the results would be close.

Jack Kingston, a former Republican congressman from Georgia’s 1st District, credited Democrats’ massive get-out-the vote machine. Republicans sent out fliers to potential voters, he said, while Democrats sent out handwritten letters. They also mailed voters requests for absentee ballots and offered them rides to the polls.

“The Democrats have worked their tails off,” he said.

The outgoing president figures to catch blame after making the state the center of his efforts to cast doubt on the outcome of the November election, including a taped weekend call in which he asked the Republican secretary of state to “find” votes for him.

Among the most promising signs for Democrats in Georgia was that their base of Black voters showed up in force early, representing 31 percent of the early vote as opposed to 28 percent in November. Warnock would be the state’s first Black senator.

The Republican campaign may have been hindered by an extraordinary level of internal fighting as Trump campaigned to reverse Biden’s victory in Georgia and attacked party officials for failing to do more to support his unsubstantiated claims of voting fraud in the state.

Many Republicans worried that Trump’s efforts would discourage supporters from turning out. Trump’s backers in Congress are expected to protest on Wednesday when Electoral College results are counted in Washington, but they lack the power to alter the outcome.

With the stakes so high, the two sides spent more than half a billion dollars on the two-month runoff campaign, and each race broke the record for spending in a Senate race. In both, the Democratic candidates raised considerably more money than the Republican incumbents, but spending by outside groups gave the Republicans an overall advantage.

There were few snafus Tuesday as hundreds of thousands of voters across the state poured into polling stations on a chilly but bright, sunny day to cast their ballots. Wait times across the state averaged about one minute, according to the secretary of state’s office.

For weeks, Trump and the Republicans have warned that if the Democrats win both Senate seats, the party would have full control of both the White House and Congress, giving Biden a free hand to enact his agenda as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, switches positions with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

In reality, Biden still could be significantly constrained if that happens, able to move no further than the most moderate Democrat would allow. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, has said he would block some goals sought by most Democrats including eliminating the 60-vote filibuster threshold that Collins has also argued to maintain.

Manchin is a friend and ally of Collins who endorsed her in the 2020 election. Collins is likely to have a major role in the Senate even under a Democratic control as the most moderate member of her party. She could figure into key majority votes on Biden Cabinet appointees and judicial nominees while being one of the Republicans that Democrats turn to when trying to meet the 60-vote threshold for bills.

“The control there is going to really be in the hands of the moderates,” said Alan Abramowitz, a professor of political science at Emory University.

This story was written by Los Angeles Times writers Jenny Jarvie and David Lauter and Bangor Daily News writers Michael Shepherd and Jessica Piper.