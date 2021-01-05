Maine has a long history of growing potatoes. The annual potato harvest in Aroostook County still shuts down schools every year, and the harvest comprises a large chunk of the state’s agriculture economy. Despite that, many home cooks stick to old classics when it comes to preparing potatoes to eat: baked, boiled or mashed, perhaps tossed into a soup or chowder or crisped into fries.

Potatoes are spectacularly versatile vegetables, though. If your potato routine is getting stale, here are 11 new ways to prepare and enjoy them in your home kitchen.

Hasselback potatoes

Simply slicing the potato a different way before you cook them can give you a completely different flavor and texture. This recipe from The Kitchn shows you how to make hasselback potatoes, gorgeously partitioned into tiny sections, to take your classic baked potatoes to the next level.





Quiche

Broccoli Potato Crustless Quiche Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

There is perhaps no better way to start the morning than with a slice of quiche. This scrumptious crustless quiche with potatoes and broccoli is no exception. Almost reminiscent of a traditional Spanish omelette (also deliciously loaded with potatoes), this slightly healthier — albeit, no less delicious — twist on a quiche will keep you fueled all day long.

Latkes

Latkes are a traditional dish served on the Jewish holiday, Hanukkah. You can make these crispy potato pancakes any time of year, though, as a tasty side dish or loaded with sour cream and other fixins for a main course. Try this recipe from Epicurious for easy, traditional potato latkes.

Stuffed potato skins

Mini Broccoli Cheddar Twice Baked Potatoes Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

This snack might be associated with football-viewing parties and bacon-induced bellyaches, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Check out this recipe for mini twice baked broccoli cheddar potatoes for a healthier twist on the classic nosh.

Potato bread

It begins with the bread. The sloppy Tom, a specialty sandwich at Scratch Baking Co., is ground turkey goodness tucked into a potato roll baked in house. Credit: Kathleen Pierce / BDN

If you quickly hopped on the sourdough bread making train early in the pandemic, perhaps it is time for you to branch out in your bread making skills. Potato bread, when made right, is sweet, fluffy, delicious and totally worth the effort. Here is a recipe for potato bread from King Arthur Flour to get you started.

Gnocchi