Maine has a long history of growing potatoes. The annual potato harvest in Aroostook County still shuts down schools every year, and the harvest comprises a large chunk of the state’s agriculture economy. Despite that, many home cooks stick to old classics when it comes to preparing potatoes to eat: baked, boiled or mashed, perhaps tossed into a soup or chowder or crisped into fries.

Potatoes are spectacularly versatile vegetables, though. If your potato routine is getting stale, here are 11 new ways to prepare and enjoy them in your home kitchen.

Hasselback potatoes

Simply slicing the potato a different way before you cook them can give you a completely different flavor and texture. This recipe from The Kitchn shows you how to make hasselback potatoes, gorgeously partitioned into tiny sections, to take your classic baked potatoes to the next level.

Quiche

There is perhaps no better way to start the morning than with a slice of quiche. This scrumptious crustless quiche with potatoes and broccoli is no exception. Almost reminiscent of a traditional Spanish omelette (also deliciously loaded with potatoes), this slightly healthier — albeit, no less delicious — twist on a quiche will keep you fueled all day long.

Latkes

Latkes are a traditional dish served on the Jewish holiday, Hanukkah. You can make these crispy potato pancakes any time of year, though, as a tasty side dish or loaded with sour cream and other fixins for a main course. Try this recipe from Epicurious for easy, traditional potato latkes.

Stuffed potato skins

This snack might be associated with football-viewing parties and bacon-induced bellyaches, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Check out this recipe for mini twice baked broccoli cheddar potatoes for a healthier twist on the classic nosh.

Potato bread

If you quickly hopped on the sourdough bread making train early in the pandemic, perhaps it is time for you to branch out in your bread making skills. Potato bread, when made right, is sweet, fluffy, delicious and totally worth the effort. Here is a recipe for potato bread from King Arthur Flour to get you started.

Gnocchi

Perhaps you have exhausted your sourdough bread baking and are looking for new, fun challenges in the kitchen. Try your hand at making homemade gnocchi, a potato-based pasta with a lovely, chewy texture that is easy for kids and adults alike to shape and enjoy. Check out this recipe from Simply Recipes for an easy potato gnocchi.

Pierogies

These Polish potato-filled dumplings are a hearty winter treat that is sure to satisfy your tastebuds. They can be a little time-intensive, but they are a fun family activity to prepare together. Try this recipe for pierogi ruski, a classic potato and cheese pierogi, from The Spruce Eats.

Croquettes

Croquettes achieved that perfect balance of crispy on the outside and soft and creamy on the inside, thanks to potatoes. Check out this recipe from All Recipes for potato croquettes to see for yourself.

Curry

You may not associate potatoes with spicy curry, but many traditional curry dishes include potatoes. Plus, the meaty vegetable absorbs flavor so deliciously, you may never look back. Try this recipe for potato curry from Simply Delicious to unlock your potatoes’ potential.

Potato chips

Yes, you can make your own potato chips at home — and, trust us, they’re delicious. A mandoline or food processor with a slicing attachment will help you get them thin enough for that perfect crispy crunch. Follow this recipe for homemade potato chips from Taste of Home to try for yourself. Once you master the basics, you can add a number of different seasonings to recreate your favorite flavors.

Shepherd’s pie

If you’re looking for a dish that will really stick to your bones, nothing does the job quite like shepherd’s pie. The top layer of mashed potatoes makes this dish hearty and perfect for cold nights. For a truly Maine twist, check out this recipe for venison shepherd’s pie (you can also easily sub in moose meat, if you were one of the lucky lottery winners).

Potatoes are a fun, delicious and versatile ingredient. Trying any of these recipes will help up your home cooking game while taking advantage of a cheap and plentiful tuber in Maine.