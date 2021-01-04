“The Tuesday Readers discuss The Golden Thread by Kassia St. Clair”

Tuesday, January 5, at 2:00 p.m.

“The Tuesday Readers” is a book discussion group at Ellsworth Public Library meeting the first Tuesday of each month at 2:00 p.m. This month we will discuss The Golden Thread by Kassia St. Clair. Please email Abby for the Zoom link (amorrow@ellsworthlibrary.net). All are welcome to attend! For more information, call the library at 667-6363.





“The Joy$ of Thrift”

Wednesdays, January 6 and 20, at 12 p.m.

All are welcome at this informal meeting for people to share ideas on how to cut costs, increase savings, re-purpose, live simply and make living below your means a joyful way of life. The group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month at noon. This is a virtual program via zoom. We invite you to join us, please email sabbott@ellsworthlibrary.net for more information.

Wednesdays, January 6 and 20, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Heart-based Meditation Training Course with Martina Dittmar

Wednesdays, January 6, 13, 20, and 27, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

This is the initial training in the practice of Heart-based Meditation. The course spans 4 weeks – 1 hour of class time per week (except first class, which is 90 min) with daily reminders and videos. The first class is required to attend because she teaches the meditation technique in that class

Martina instructs how to meditate, improve digestion, heal our bodies physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, develop intuition, and live through their heart.

For more information and to register, go to https://radiantlifewithin.dreamseedo.org/

“Book-a-Month Club”

Thursday, January 7, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

The Book-a-Month Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:00 p.m. All are welcome. Please join us for an informal discussion of Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. All meetings are virtual via zoom. We would love to have you join us.

For more information, please email sabbott@ellsworthlibrary.net

Introductory Tai Chi for Health – Workshops with Healthy Acadia

January 9, 16, 23 and 30, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

These introductory online workshops provide interactive social opportunities in this challenging time of physical distancing. Tai Chi helps empower people to improve their health and wellbeing through slow, smooth and continuous mind-body exercises. No tai chi experience is required. The workshops are appropriate and beneficial for people of all ages.

Pre-registration is required. To register for any or all of these Tai Chi for Health workshops go to: https://tinyurl.com/TaiChiWorkshop . Once your registration is complete, you will receive login information via the email address you provided. For more information, contact Nina Zeldin at (207) 479-1206. Sponsored by Healthy Acadia in partnership with the Ellsworth Public Library.

The SAVVY Caregiver

Mondays, January 11 and 25, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

February 1, 8, and 22

March 1

Facilitated by Josephine Cirrinone from Eastern Area Agency on Aging with Sandy Abbott from the Ellsworth Public Library as co-facilitator.

This is a 12-hour training program/course delivered in 2-hour sessions over a 6-week period. The program focuses on helping caregivers think about their situation objectively and providing them with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes, they need to manage stress and carry out the caregiver role effectively. Research has demonstrated significant positive outcomes for caregivers who participated in the program.



This program presented via zoom by Eastern Area Agency on Aging and the Ellsworth Public Library.

This class is full but we have a wait list for future classes.

Author Talk: Meredith Hall

Thursday, January 14, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Join us for an author talk with NYT Bestselling Author Meredith Hall!

MEREDITH HALL is the author of Beneficence, a novel and the New York Times bestselling memoir Without a Map, which was named Best Book of the Year by Kirkus and BookSense, and was Elle’s “Readers’ Pick of the Year.” The recipient of the 2004 Gift of Freedom Award from A Room of Her Own Foundation, Ms. Hall’s work has appeared in The New York Times, The Gettysburg Review, The Kenyon Review, The Southern Review, and many other publications. She divides her time between Maine and California.

To register for this event go to https://tinyurl.com/MeredithHall

For more information, please email amorrow@ellsworthlibrary.net or call the library at 667-6363

“Caregivers’ Support Group”

Thursday, January 21, at 2 p.m.

Caregiving can get overwhelming quickly. Talking about the experience with others in similar situations can make a big difference. Caregiver support groups build confidence and help you gain skills to be the best caregiver you can be. Join us for conversation, education and support with Eastern Area Agency on Aging. We meet the third Thursday of each month.

Zoom Registration required. Please email sabbott@ellsworthlibrary.net

Author Talk: Kerri Arsenault

Thursday, January 21, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Join us for an author talk with Kerri Arsenault!

About the author: “I am a book critic, book editor at Orion magazine, and a contributing editor at The Literary Hub. I am also a mentor for PEN America’s Prison and Justice Writing Program. My work has appeared in Freeman’s, the Boston Globe, Down East, the Paris Review Daily, the New York Review of Books, and Air Mail. Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains is my first book.”

To register for this event go to https://tinyurl.com/KerriArsenault

For more information, please email amorrow@ellsworthlibrary.net

Author Talk: Christina Baker Kline

Thursday, January 28, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Join us for an author talk with Christina Baker Kline!

A #1 New York Times bestselling author of eight novels, including The Exiles, Orphan Train, and A Piece of the World, Christina Baker Kline is published in 40 countries. Her novels have received the New England Prize for Fiction, the Maine Literary Award, and a Barnes & Noble Discover Award, among other prizes, and have been chosen by hundreds of communities, universities and schools as “One Book, One Read” selections. Her essays, articles, and reviews have appeared in publications such as the New York Times and the NYT Book Review, The Boston Globe, The San Francisco Chronicle, LitHub, Psychology Today, and Slate.

To register for this event go to https://tinyurl.com/EPL-ChristinaBakerKline For more information, please email amorrow@ellsworthlibrary.net