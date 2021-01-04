Jay Darling, president of Darling’s Auto Group, announced today that Darling’s has closed a purchase and sales agreement with Yankee Ford of Brunswick. The agreement would expand the Darling’s Auto Group family of businesses to the southern Maine region. Currently Darling’s has locations in Bangor, Ellsworth and Augusta. Darling’s represents Ford, Volkswagen, Audi, GMC, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Chevrolet, Honda, Nissan, Volvo and Hyundai brands across these locations. The Yankee Ford Brunswick acquisition will add a second Ford dealership to their roster.

“As the current Yankee Brunswick Ford staff joins the Darling’s family — customers can expect we’ll all be going above and beyond in their community,” said Darling.

“I’m excited to see how the staff at Yankee Ford has been operating and to learn from their experiences in this region. We’ve been doing this a long time in Bangor, Ellsworth and Augusta, but southern Maine offers us an opportunity to serve a new demographic which can help us grow our business in both locations as we learn from each other,” said Darling.





The acquisition represents a continued investment in profitable growth and community development, two pillars in the vision goals of Darling’s Auto Group.

“We think this is a great area and a wonderful market to expand our operations,” added Darling. “The Brunswick and Bath area is incredibly vibrant and we are very excited to become a part of this region. With its close proximity to Bath Iron Works, Bowdoin College and the many other existing businesses in the area, we see a huge potential for growth in this market. We will be sure to do everything we can to make this transition smooth and efficient both for the current employees there as well as their customers.”