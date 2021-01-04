LOVELL — The Friends of the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library are excited to host Stephen King online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. Make plans now to join us as King talks about his deep connection to Maine, takes questions, and reads from his novel “Bag of Bones,” which was loosely based on the town of Lovell where he and his family have been summer residents since 1980.

Winner of multiple awards, including the National Book Foundation for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters and the National Medal of Arts, King is the author of more than 60 novels (selling over 350 million copies worldwide), many of which have been adapted to hugely successful feature films and television series.

Reviews for his most recent book “If It Bleeds” have been outstanding: “King continues to draw from a rich and varied reservoir of stories,” says the Washington Post. “At its best, his work remains deeply empathetic and compulsively readable. May the reservoir never run dry.” And a starred review from Booklist proclaims, “This set of novellas is thought-provoking, terrifying, and, at times, outright charming, showcasing King’s breadth as a master storyteller.” His next book, “Later,” will be released in March.





In addition to his astonishing literary contribution, King and his wife Tabitha are the founders of the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation which “promotes, strengthens, and supports” communities throughout Maine. As many people know, the King Foundation’s extraordinary commitment and contribution to Maine’s libraries has been unmatched.

King has generously offered this special online opportunity in appreciation of all those who become Friends of the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library. If you are not yet a member of the Friends and would like to attend what promises to be a lively and entertaining evening, please visit the library website www.hobbslibrary.org before Jan. 21 and follow the instructions to sign up. Anyone can join the Friends and the small donation fee ($5/students; $25/individuals), which registers you for the King event. For more information, please contact the library at www.hobbslibrary.org.