Mykhailo Yagodin sank two free throws with 13 seconds remaining on Saturday, helping the University of Maine men’s basketball team celebrate its home opener with a 59-56 America East victory over the University of New Hampshire at the Memorial Gym in Orono.

Vilgot Larsson scored all 12 of his points, including three 3-pointers, in the second half, and was a key figure in a 13-8 run that helped the Black Bears build a late lead and hold on.

Maine (1-3, 1-2 AE) was sparked by Stephane Ingo, who recorded his third career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Yagodin finished with nine points and LeChaun DuHart posted eight points, four rebounds and three assists.





The Black Bears shot 46 percent from the field on 21-for-46 accuracy. Their bench accounted for 23 points.

It is Maine’s first game since Dec. 22 and its first victory over New Hampshire since the 2018-19 season.

Marque Maltsby paced New Hampshire (3-3, 21 AE) with 17 points. Tayler Mattos added eight points, while Jayden Martinez (7 rebounds) and K.J. McClurg provided seven points each.

Maine took the lead for good at the 11:13 mark of the second half after a DuHart jumper gave the hosts a 45-44 edge.



With the Black Bears up 52-51, Larsson made a 3-pointer at the 4:48 mark. He eventually added a layup with 2:53 left to help Maine maintain the upper hand.



Maine and New Hampshire play again at 1 p.m. Sunday.