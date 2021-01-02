BANGOR — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is excited to share that our first born baby of the new year has arrived!

Congratulations to Anne and Robert Daniels of Kenduskeag, proud parents of Thomas Lee, who was born Friday, Jan. 1 at 10:30 a.m. Thomas came into the world at 7 pounds, 16 ounces; 20 inches in length; and in perfect health.

Thomas is the little brother of five-year-old Josiah and two-year-old Killian. Thomas’s mother, Anne, says, “He is a blessing because it’s been a crazy 2020. We’re so happy to have the first baby born in 2021!”





The labor and delivery team, led by Rena Schaefer, RN, staff nurse, purchased items and put together a New Year’s gift basket for the family that includes rattles, newborn toys, outfits and 2021 onesies. There are even some goodies for Anne and Robert, such as picture frames and sparkling cider to celebrate their new arrival.

We wish the Daniels Family all the best in 2021 and beyond!