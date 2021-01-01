

MDI Science Café — Walk with a Doc 5-6 p.m. online (pre-register through the link below).

Walking was recently recognized by the U.S. Surgeon General as one of the single most important things we can do for our health. Dr. David Sabgir is the founder and CEO of Walk a Doc and a Cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio.





MDI Science Café — How mRNA is Revolutionizing Vaccines 5-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 online (register through the link below).

mRNA has changed the future of vaccinations and harnessing its properties has made the development of the COVID-19 vaccine possible in record time. Gain an understanding of the role of mRNA in our cells and within vaccines with Dr. Elisabeth Marnik.

Both are online and additional information can be found at mdibl.org/events.