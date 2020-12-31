This story will be updated.

Thirteen more Mainers died as health officials on Thursday reported 702 new coronavirus cases across the state.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 24,201, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 23,499 on Tuesday.





Of those, 20,637 have been confirmed positive, while 3,564 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The latest deaths bring the statewide death toll to 347. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 1,065 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. As of Wednesday, 177 people are currently hospitalized, with 48 in critical care and 19 on ventilators.

An additional 48 people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of Mainers who have recovered to 11,374. That means there are at least 12,480 active cases in the state, up from 11,839 on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 23,527 Mainers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 19,745,885 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 342,414 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.