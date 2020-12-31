Criterium Engineers is pleased to announce that Ethan Field, a licensed, professional engineer, recently joined the team as senior project engineer.

Field has over 17 years of building envelope consulting experience, working from the Boston area offices of two national firms. He most recently worked as a senior associate at Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, and prior to that as a senior engineer in the Building Technology division of Simpson Gumpertz & Heger.

Field has extensive experience in the investigation, design, and repair of roofing and waterproofing systems. He also has significant experience with façade investigations and condition surveys for a variety of materials including brick masonry, concrete, EIFS, stone and metal wall panels.





He is a registered roof consultant (RRC©) with the International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants and a LEED Green Associate. He also serves on ASTM committee D08 on roofing and waterproofing, where he volunteers his expertise to assist in the development of national standards for ASTM International, a globally recognized leader in the development and delivery of voluntary consensus standards used across the globe.

Field is currently licensed as an engineer in Massachusetts and Vermont — and is working on obtaining his Maine license.

A Bangor native returning to his home state, Field received his civil engineering undergraduate degree from Bucknell University and his master of science degree in engineering management from Northeastern University.

Field currently resides with his wife and two children in Portland as they look for a home to purchase in this area.