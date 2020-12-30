The Maine woods are full of animals that intrigue those lucky enough to catch a glimpse of them. Or those lucky enough to see a video of them, for that matter.

On that list of iconic species, I’d include black bears, moose and the more elusive pine martens and fishers. But over the past several years, I’ve learned that one critter sure to attract attention from Mainers is … the mountain lion.

Just kidding! Sorry. I couldn’t resist. (For those not in on the joke, the mere mention of the possible existence of mountain lions in Maine is a topic that’s bound to start an argument, and some accuse me of stirring that pot a bit too often.)





No, that other animal that Mainers all seem to love is the Canada lynx. And today, we’re lucky to be able to share a video from Darrell Ouellette of New Sweden that shows three of four lynx that paraded across his field recently. While we’ve been featuring trail camera photos and videos over the past several weeks, I didn’t think anybody would object to a video that was taken by an actual human being.

“I’m an avid outdoorsman and own a 92-acre farm in New Sweden with my wife, Lisa,” Ouellette said. “Our house sits on a knoll overlooking a 20-acre field where we can view wildlife on a daily basis. Deer and moose are most common, but on Dec. 17 this year, we observed four Canada lynx walk right by our house.”

Past photos and videos that we’ve shared often illustrate that lynx are pretty calm animals that don’t immediately run for cover when humans are around. These lynx might not be aware that they’re starring in a video, and they’re in no hurry to get where they’re going.

“I had seen lynx before from a deer stand on our woodlot, but never more than one at a time,” Ouellette said. “The attached video is only showing three [lynx], however, since Lisa needed a few seconds to get her cell phone camera after one lynx had disappeared from sight.”

Four would have been great, but three is awfully cool, too. Thanks for the video!

