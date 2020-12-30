“Shuck.Slurp.Support.” event benefits marine education in MidCoast

FALMOUTH – Portside Real Estate Group recently raised over $2,000 to benefit the Edward A. Myers Conservation Fund. The fund supports marine education and conservation efforts in Lincoln County and was established by The Pemaquid Oyster Company and The Schooner Landing Restaurant & Marina.

The oyster and craft beer event called “Shuck.Slurp.Support.” was held at the Shuck Station in Newcastle from Friday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 4 and featured a raffle with multiple prizes including a weekend on Hog Island.





Portside MidCoast agents Adam Nelson and Andy Bradbury along with David Bruce, Director of Growth, Integration & Performance organized the event to mark Portside’s entry in the MidCoast market and commitment to community involvement.



“Portside is known for supporting the communities it has a presence in through their Portside Gives Back program, volunteering and supporting nonprofits,” said Bruce. “Continuing this tradition will be at the core of what we do here in MidCoast Maine.”

Portside Gives Back was established in 2016 and supports Maine based non-profits through year-round fundraising initiatives like the Shuck. Slurp. Support event to raise awareness and funds. Along with the Shuck. Slurp. Support event, recent fundraisers include Portside’s Hops for Habitat fundraiser and Holiday Drive.