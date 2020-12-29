Morgin Cossar said she is really enjoying what she called the full circle moment.

She was recently named the softball head coach at Old Town High School replacing Jenn Plourde, who left to take a position as a physical education teacher at Central High School in Corinth.

In eight years directing the program, Plourde’s teams compiled a 131-20 record and won Class B state championships in 2012, 2016 and 2017.





The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season.

Cossar was a first baseman for the Old Town softball team and also played soccer and basketball.

“I love the program and I’ve always supported it in different ways,” Cossar said. “I coached at the Dr. Lewis S. Libby School in Milford and I would go to Old Town High games and cheer them on.”

The Libby School includes students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

The 30-year-old Cossar is an ed tech in the special education department at Old Town High School.

Old Town athletics administrator Jeremy Bousquet said he hired her for several reasons.

“She hasn’t held a varsity position before but she is an Old Town girl who knows the program in and out. She knows the heritage and the history of it. She is invested in our community and has coached our feeder programs,” he said.

Bousquet said Cossar will be a valuable presence because of her competitiveness.

“We have a lot of talent returning and we needed somebody with a competitive mindset to direct that talent. That’s something Morgin possesses,” he said. ”She understands the pedigree of the players we have. She may lack varsity coaching experience but she has traits that catapulted her to the next level. She will be able to keep us on the same level or even increase it.”

Cossar’s presence at the high school will help the players put a name to the face and get to know her.

“I’ve got a great set of girls and a wonderful support system. We have quite a bit of talent,” she said.

Cossar graduated from Old Town in 2008 and intended to play soccer and softball at Thomas College in Waterville. However, she suffered a hip injury as a freshman and decided to transfer to the University of Maine.

The Old Town native tried out as a walk-on for the UMaine softball team but didn’t make the squad. She shifted her focus from being a player to getting an education and exploring a career in coaching.

“It was the best choice I’ve ever made,” she said.

Cossar said she loves the idea of being able to pass on her softball knowledge and passion for the sport to the next generation.