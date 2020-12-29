Figuring out where you fall in the coronavirus vaccine plan can be tricky.

Many factors come into play: how old you are, what your job is, where you live and how “at risk” you are, to name a few. To help you out, we built a quiz that can give you an idea for when it might be your turn.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is consistently reviewing its plan and may make changes in the future. How and when the vaccine is available will be influenced by the supply of vaccines. We will update this as information becomes available.