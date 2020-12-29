Hannaford Supermarkets is preparing to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in its pharmacies across five states, according to Hannaford officials.

Hannaford was approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in November to provide vaccinations and has signed up with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be a recipient of vaccines, officials said.

There is currently no additional information regarding when Hannaford will start receiving doses of the vaccine. However, the company has purchased additional freezers, provided additional training and education to pharmacists, interns and technicians, purchased additional PPE and developed digital appointment forms to prepare for quick distribution of the vaccine during Phase 2 of the immunization plan, the company said.





The company operates 156 pharmacies across Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.