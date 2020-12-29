HERMON — Christmas came early for one Hermon teacher and her school, when Nicole Lever was recently chosen as a grand prize winner in the Dunkin’ Raise a Cup to Teachers sweepstakes.

Lever, a first grade teacher at the Patricia A. Duran School in Hermon, was chosen from more than 6,000 sweepstakes nominations in Maine for Dunkin’s grand prize of $5,000, a new computer, free Dunkin’ coffee for a year and $10 Dunkin’ gift cards for her students. Dunkin’ also gave $5,000 to Duran School.

The promotion asked Mainers to nominate deserving teachers in their community to help shine a light on the invaluable role they play in children’s lives both in and out of the classroom. Lever was nominated by Amy Cale who has a child in Lever’s class.





“Nicole is an amazing teacher and person,” said Cale. “She pours her heart and soul into her teaching and her students. She is a teacher who has an impact on her students’ lives for years after they leave her classroom, not only on an academic level but personal level as well.”

Lever has taught first grade at Duran School for eight years. She plans to use her new computer in her classroom teaching. A Dunkin’ Dunkaccino with French vanilla flavor reminds her of early mornings delivering newspapers with her father as a girl. Lever always takes her Dunkin’ coffee with a shot of mocha swirl.

Lever was one of two Dunkin’ Raise a Cup to Teachers grand prize winners in Maine. Dunkin’ also awarded more than 400 weekly $50 Dunkin’ gift card prizes to nominated Maine teachers and their nominators. And, Dunkin’ chose 20 Maine teachers to receive free Dunkin’ coffee for a year on World Teachers’ Day in October.