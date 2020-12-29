BANGOR — The show must go on … line in Bangor, this year, with area arts, science, and culture organizations putting together a variety show for kids on New Year’s Eve. The partnership consists of the Bangor Public Library, Bangor Symphony Orchestra, Challenger Learning Center, the Fields Pond Audubon Center, the Maine Discovery Museum, Thomas School of Dance and the Versant Power Astronomy Center & Jordan Planetarium.

The variety show will include short, fun educational programs, knock-knock jokes, and good cheer. It should be a great way for children ages 10 and under to ring in the New Year before bed. The show will air on YouTube and Facebook Live, starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

“The library has been hosting a free event for families for decades now, drawing hundreds of guests and featuring partnerships with fabulous local partners and music shows,” says Bangor Public Library Director Ben Treat. “We just couldn’t let COVID get in the way of that tradition.”





Kids will watch a brief cooking show, learn how to make a noisemaker with household items, pick up jazz and hip-hop dance moves, and learn about the icy rings of Saturn, the features of Maine’s winter night sky, and how musical instruments work. We will be fortunate to have Maine Audubon employee Melissa Kim reading from her own original children’s book, A Snow Owl Story. Materials for the hands-on programs are listed on the Library’s web site at www.bangorpubliclibrary.org/new-years-2020.

As always, the event is free and open to the public.