BELFAST — Registration is open for an online professional development program, Career Transformation Series, offered Jan. 15, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29 through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast.

The three sessions, available à la carte or as a series, run from 11 a.m.– noon via Zoom. The cost is $60 per person per session, or $144 for the series (a 20 percent discount), and need-based scholarships are available. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.

Career transformation can only be successful with a strong network and preparation. Whether you’re looking for a job now or in the future, the Career Transformation Series will increase your career success in these unprecedented times. Learn to differentiate yourself from the masses with specific, tangible, applicable strategies.





Session One on Jan. 15 is “Building Your Professional Network: Letting Your Connections Work for You”; Session Two on Jan. 22, “Resume Building Workshop: Making Your Story Come Alive”; and Session Three on Jan. 29, “Improving Your Interviewing Skills: It’s Not Bragging If It’s a Fact.”

Those who are currently in college or just starting their careers, recent graduates, people who have been laid off due to COVID-19, people thinking about career changes, those who are unemployed and underemployed, and prospective employees will all benefit from these sessions.

Global economic conditions have created a steep competitive landscape for employers, employees, unemployed, underemployed and future employees alike. Employers are making tough decisions every day. The goal of this online professional development program is to give participants the confidence to maneuver through these times and make it easier to not only survive but thrive.

Presenter Tom Dowd (DTM) (also known as “Transformation Tom”) received a communication degree from the University of Delaware. He is a prize-winning speaker, and an award-winning and Amazon best-selling author, trainer and coach. As a member of Toastmasters International, National Speakers Association, Maine Career Development Association, and Maine Adult Education Association, Dowd has exhibited consistent professional success with a growth mindset.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Michelle Patten at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002. For information about other upcoming professional development programs or to register, go online. Early registration is recommended as spots are limited. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available for people who live or work in Knox or Waldo counties.