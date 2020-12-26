University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Extension will hold an online panel discussion about new vegetable varieties available for northern New England gardens from 6–7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.

“Exciting New Vegetable Varieties for Home Gardeners” will feature Mark Hutton, UMaine Extension associate professor and state vegetable specialist; Becky Sideman, UNH Extension professor and sustainable horticulture state specialist; Heron Breen, area coordinator in charge of trials programs for Fedco Seeds; and Lauren Giroux, director of product selection and trialing at Johnny’s Selected Seeds.



Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/winter-gardening-series-exciting-new-vegetable-varieties-for-home-gardeners/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This session is the first in a six-part winter gardening webinar series to be offered every other Wednesday through March. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or pamela.hargest@maine.edu.