MDI Science Café: Walk with a Doc with David Sabgir, M.D., FACC CEO, Walk with a Doc will be held via Zoom from 5-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.

Walking was recently recognized by the U.S. Surgeon General as one of the single most important things we can do for our health.

Walk with a Doc was founded in 2005 by Dr. Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. Frustrated with his inability to affect behavior change in the clinical setting, Dr. Sabgir invited his patients to go for a walk with him in a local park on a spring Saturday morning. To his surprise, over 100 people showed up, energized and ready to move.





Since that first event in 2005, Walk with a Doc has grown as a grassroots effort, with a model based on sustainability and simplicity. A doctor gives a brief presentation on a health topic and then leads participants on a walk at their own pace. Healthy snacks, coffee, and blood pressure checks are an optional part of a Walk with a Doc event. The Walk added an executive director in 2009 and focused on building a program that could easily be implemented by interested doctors in other cities around the country. As a result of these efforts, the reach of Walk with a Doc now extends all around the globe with over 500 chapters worldwide, including Walk with a Future Doc chapters led by medical students!

Dr. Sabgir went to Miami of Ohio for undergrad, Medical College of Ohio for medical school, and served his internship, residency, and fellowship at The Ohio State University Medical Center. He is a full-time cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio and still leads a local Walk with a Doc chapter every Saturday morning.

The MDI Science Café series is held on the second Monday of the month through May, when the bimonthly summer series will begin.

MDI Science Cafés are offered in fulfillment of the MDI Biological Laboratory’s mission to promote scientific literacy and increase public engagement with science. The popular events offer a chance to hear directly from speakers about trends in science.

We ask attendees to please preregister online so that we can send you the link to the online presentation: https://mdibl.org/event/mdi-science-cafe-2021-01-11/.