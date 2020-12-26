BELFAST — Jon Linn Aerial Photography announces posting of their new collection at the Jon Linn Gallery, 33A Front Street, and online at https://www.holmesmill.net/copy-of-rivers-and-industry-5.

The show is available to view online now, and prints can be viewed at the gallery starting Jan. 1. Gallery hours are weekend days 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Maine Rivers & Industry collection is 34 aerial photographic images of scenes centered on active and defunct industrial mills. Locations include:





Maine’s eight remaining operating Pulp & Paper mills, and towns along the

Androscoggin River,

Penobscot River and

Kennebec River

All images in the collection were captured in 2020, some even documenting structures shortly before catastrophic events. E.g. the Pixelle mill in Jay, six weeks before the digester explosion and S.D. Warren in Westbrook a week before the Presumpscot River landslide.

Linn’s landscape photos seek to create mood and drama through light and shadows, texture and layers, drawing the viewer’s attention to the horizon and back. Their focus is on the sky, horizon, hills and foreground, with anthropocene structures as context. Prints are available for sale at the gallery and online: metal prints, dye-sublimation on aluminum. They are all landscape oriented, 16:9 aspect ratio. Sizes range from 12 to 48 inches wide. Contact Linn for details.