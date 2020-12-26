Greg Paxton, the executive director of Maine Preservation for the last 13 years, announced his retirement to the Board of Trustees effective June 1, 2021. The board wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Paxton for his long, successful tenure, his passionate service and incredible dedication to the mission of historic preservation in Maine and around the country.

During his 13-year tenure Maine Preservation grew from one full-time and one part-time employees to five full-time employees. Under his auspices, the organization launched its Field Services Program in 2009 which has since helped 1,400 projects throughout Maine. The Protect & Sell Program, which he initiated in 2015, helped resell eight properties which are protected with perpetual preservation easements. In the past two years, he oversaw new $430,000 subgrant programs underwritten by The 1772 Foundation and Northern Border Regional Commission, thus far funding 2-plus local preservation projects. He worked throughout his tenure in partnership with the Maine Steeples Fund, which invested more than $1 million in preservation of church steeples statewide.



Paxton lobbied for passage of the state Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit in 2008, and later worked to extend and strengthen it. Since its inception the credit has resulted in more than a half-billion dollars invested in 120 projects across the state. He oversaw the development of three economic impact reports, in 2011, 2015 and 2020 that documented the tax credit’s positive results. These credit-aided projects generate more in tax revenues than the credits given. Maine Preservation also assisted 45 of the state’s 120 tax credit projects since 2008, including serving as a partner in five projects with a total investment of $32 million.







“I am fortunate that during my tenure Maine has experienced the substantial impact that a strategy of historic preservation can have on our towns,” said Paxton. “It has been an honor to serve with the board and staff for this nearly 50-year-old organization. Maine Preservation has reached every corner of the state with its services, where grassroots efforts are enhancing the cultural memory, vitality and revitalization, and pride of place that all of Maine’s beautiful communities offer.”



His work at Maine Preservation caps a 48-year career starting at Revolutionary War fort Mount Independence in Vermont and including at Historic Charleston Foundation in South Carolina and as president & CEO of Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.

The organization’s board of trustees has initiated a professionally developed national search for a successor that it will conduct over the next six months.