A recent hit in our trail camera feature was the photo of a skunk, a fox and a deer all hanging out together in Corinne Blanchard’s Searsport backyard.

I offered up that photo alone because I thought it might capture the imagination of BDN readers. Judging from the number of pageviews — thousands and thousands — I was right.

Today, here’s (part of) the rest of the story: Blanchard actually sent in quite a few photos, and I’m happy to share a few more today. It turns out that the family’s backyard “meeting tree” is popular with a number of critters. And these critters don’t show up alone.





Clockwise from top: A deer and two ducks have a parade in an image captured on a trail camera; A deer appears to sniff a fox (or the ground near it) at the “meeting tree”; Two gray foxes stand near the tree. Credit: Courtesy of Corinne Blanchard.

In today’s gallery, you’ll find a buck deer hanging out with a raccoon, a deer taking a walk with a pair of ducks, a deer taking a sniff of a red fox, and two gray foxes stopping by for a nighttime visit.

These photos are great, but Blanchard isn’t done — She has also sent in a series of shots of gray foxes who gather near the same tree, which we’ll share on another day.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.