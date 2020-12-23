State police have charged a LaGrange man with manslaughter nearly six months after a July crash that killed the passenger in the SUV he was driving.

Randall Hamm, 39, was driving a 2003 Dodge Durango on Medford Road in LaGrange on the evening of July 7 when it went off the road and rolled onto its roof. Desarae Bourgoine, 35, also of LaGrange was ejected from the car and killed, according to the Maine State Police.

In addition to manslaughter, Hamm has been charged with aggravated operating under the influence. Hamm was speeding recklessly, and his blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit when the crash occurred, according to state police.





Hamm was arrested Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

If convicted of manslaughter, a Class A crime, Hamm faces up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.