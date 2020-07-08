One person was killed in a Tuesday evening crash in Lagrange.

A Dodge Durango was traveling on Medford Road, near Brimstone Road, about 6:20 p.m. when it went off the road and rolled onto its roof, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Both occupants were trapped inside the Durango, England said.

One person died, while the other occupant was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to England.





England did not identify either occupant pending notification of next of kin. No additional information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.