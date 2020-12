BURLINGTON, Vermont — Three students from the area were named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Vermont: John Connors of Bangor, Johannah Gaitings Harrod of Corinth and Sofia Wittmann of Bangor.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a GPA of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.