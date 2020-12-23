PORTLAND — When the New Year rolls around the UMVA Portland Gallery, inside the Portland Media Center, 516 Congress Street, will not have a physical show up, but they are asking artists to create postcard-sized mail art and photograph them for the on-line show on the blog — https://umvaportlandgallery.blogspot.com/ from Jan. 1-29. The physical exhibition for this show will be held in December of next year as a fundraiser for UMVA with each piece of mail art being sold for $5 each. The theme of the January show is “Your Vision of the Year 2021.”

It was decided to go with a mail art show since the January 2021 show couldn’t go forward at the last moment and because one of the founders of the Union of Maine Visual Artists was also a renowned Mail Artist – Carlo Pittore. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlo_Pittore) The show on-line and in the later this year physical exhibition will also feature some language from the artists about their hopes for the coming year. At least one artist is going to write a haiku for the show.

In February, another on-line show on Abstract Photography is being planned. The show will feature work by Mark Barnett, Greg Mason Burns, Jim Kelly, Lesley MacVane, CE Morse, John Ripton, Ann Tracy and Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest.





The Union of Maine Visual Artists is an artist-run, non-profit organization, dedicated to upholding the dignity of artists and creating positive social change through the arts. The UMVA represents visual artists statewide in all fields of endeavor and welcomes those who support contemporary artists in Maine. For more information, please go to the UMVA website: http://www.theumva.org.