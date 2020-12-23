DAMARISCOTTA – First National Bank’s parent company, The First Bancorp, was recently named in the top 20 performance powerhouses from Bank Director, the leading information resource for director and financial institutions nationwide.

The 20 high-performing banks were selected based on total shareholder return generated over a 20-year period, ending June 30, 2020. Bank Director’s 2021 Ranking Banking study, sponsored by Crowe LLP, then went on to examine and rank 10 categories across banking focusing on a five-year period from December 2014-December 2019. The First Bancorp went on to receive high marks, rating #5 Most Efficient Bank and #9 Best Bank for Creating Value.

“We are very pleased to be named a performance powerhouse by Bank Director and to be included with these other high performing banks,” stated Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank. “We have an outstanding team here at the Bank and this recognition is very nice to receive.”





For complete details visit: www.bankdirector.com/rankingbanking/First National Bank is an independent community bank with 17 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.