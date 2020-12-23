BELFAST — Registration is open for an online professional development program, Self-Care for Clinicians, offered Jan. 29–30 through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast.

The two-day online program runs from 6–8 p.m. on Jan. 29 and 10 a.m.–noon on Jan. 30 via Zoom. The cost is $75 per person and need-based scholarships are available. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.

Clinicians on the front lines need care and support to prevent burnout. This past year, there has been a lot to process, between the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and issues related to racial injustice rising to the forefront of public consciousness. Participants in Self-Care for Clinicians will develop strategies and share resilience and hardiness skills. The enhanced insight and empathy gained from this program will enable participants to create a less anxious experience for themselves and a safer, more professional environment for their clients.





Frontline healthcare workers, teachers/educators, social workers and administrators are among the many professional groups who will benefit from participating in this program.

Instructor Wendy Rapaport (L.C.S.W., M.S.W., Psy.D.) is a licensed clinical psychologist on the faculty at the University of Miami School of Medicine Diabetes Research Institute and the UMaine School of Social Work. She also is in private practice in Boca Raton, Florida, and has specialized in individual, marital, family and group therapy for 40 years. A professional writer, Rapaport has published more than 65 articles and she lectures nationwide.

Participants will earn a UMaine certificate of completion and 0.4 CEUs/4 contact hours are available.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Michelle Patten at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002. For information about other upcoming professional development programs or to register, go online. Early registration is recommended as spots are limited. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available for people who live or work in Knox or Waldo counties.