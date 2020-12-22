Men’s Basketball

MAINE at BOSTON COLLEGE

Time, site: noon Tuesday; Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Records: UMaine 0-2, Boston College 1-5

Series, last meeting: Boston College leads 17-4, BC 85-65 on 11/10/17





Key players: Maine — 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds per game), 6-1 G Adefolarin Adetogun (11.5 ppg, 1.5 steals per game), 5-11 G LeChaun DuHart (11.0 ppg, 2.0 assists per game) 6-9 F Stephane Ingo, (7.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.0 blocked shots); Boston College — 6-2 G Wynston Tabbs (16.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg), 6-3 G Jay Heath (11.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg), 6-1 G Rich Kelly (10.5 ppg, 2.3 apg), 6-7 F C.J. Felder (9.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.7 bpg), 6-8 F Steffon Mitchell (6.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine plays its third game in four days against Boston College from the Atlantic Coast Conference. BC was scheduled to host Cal-Berkeley but the cross-country matchup was canceled by mutual decision made by those schools out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UMaine, which had five earlier non-conference games canceled due to coronavirus concerns, will use the date to help fill what would have been a two-week gap between last weekend’s games at Hartford and their next scheduled outings at New Hampshire on Jan. 2-3, 2021. UMaine played two competitive games against Hartford, which finished third in last year’s America East regular-season standings and advanced to the conference championship game before it and the rest of the season was canceled due to COVID-19’s arrival. The Black Bears managed just 20 points in each of their first-half performances at Hartford before dropping both games, 63-60 on Saturday and 65-50 on Sunday. UMaine got promising debuts from freshman guards LeChaun DuHart and Adelfolarin “Fofo” Adetogun, who combined to average 22.5 points per game during the season-opening twinbill while shooting 47 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free-throw line. Boston College has played a rugged early schedule befitting its presence in one of the nation’s top conferences, with losses to Villanova, St. John’s, Florida, Minnesota and Syracuse to go with a victory over Rhode Island. The Eagles have been porous defensively, yielding 85.5 points per contest. The UMaine-BC game is scheduled to be televised nationally on the ACC Network.