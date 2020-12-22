WARREN, Maine ― A 17-year-old Medomak Valley High School student was killed last week in a fiery single-vehicle crash.

Police released the identity of the victim, Zachary M. Winpenny of Union, on Tuesday.

Winpenny crashed before midnight on Dec. 16 on Western Road in Warren. When police responded to the scene around 11:50 p.m. they found a heavily damaged white Ford Ranger on fire.





Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but Winpenny was already dead inside of the vehicle, police said.

Police believe the vehicle was traveling east on Western Road when it skidded and left the roadway, where it entered a ditch, struck two trees and spun 180 degrees before coming to a rest and catching on fire.

Driver inexperience and speed were the primary contributing factors, according to Knox County Sheriff Chief Deputy Patrick Polky.