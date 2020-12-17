This story will be updated.

WARREN, Maine ― A fiery, single-vehicle crash Wednesday night has left one person dead, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a call around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday on Western Road in Warren. First responders found a heavily damaged white Ford Ranger that was on fire.





Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but the driver was already dead inside of the vehicle, police said.

As of Thursday afternoon police have not confirmed the identity of the individual who died.

Police believe the vehicle was traveling east on Western Road when it began skidding and left the roadway, where it entered a ditch, struck two trees and spun 180 degrees before coming to a rest and catching on fire.