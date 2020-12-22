BRUNSWICK — The line of cars extended down Pleasant Street on Dec. 18, all waiting for a chance to take in the spirit-raising, joy-filled scenes acted out by the students at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick (video at https://youtu.be/W4V1W36nuxM).

Over 150 cars, filled with parents, parishioners, and community members, drove through the campus parking lot and ten “stations” of the drive-thru Living Nativity.

“Each grade level was assigned a station of the nativity story and presented it tableau style as motionless figures in a scene with lights and costumes,” said Principal Shelly Wheeler. “As people drove through, each station had a phrase or verse written on a poster that described the scene of the tableau.”





The event, which was delayed until Friday due to cold weather, replaced this year’s Christmas Pageant, cancelled due to the pandemic and large gathering restrictions.