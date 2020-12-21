Black bears are among the most stealthy and shy animals in the Maine woods, and I’ve found that I’m not very apt to see one in my travels afield.

My hunting buddies and I did see a bear while on a moose hunt one time — it bugged out pretty quick after it realized we were there — and I’ve had a couple more encounters over more than 50 years living here in Maine.

But in general, I don’t expect to see bears when I go into the woods. I’m pretty sure they hear me long before I get close, and make themselves scarce.





Still, bears are among Maine’s most iconic animals, and seeing one — even on a trail camera — is a true treat.

Today, BDN reader Jay Shedd shares a great image that’s sure to be a hit. One bear (I think) takes an up-close look at the trail camera, but it’s buddy isn’t far behind, and can be seen lurking in the background.

Great shot, Jay! Keep the awesome photos and videos coming!

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.