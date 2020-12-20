University of Maine junior center Ally Johnson, who had scored just five goals in 76 career games, tallied both goals on Saturday as the Black Bears upset previously undefeated Providence College 2-1 at Schneider Arena in Providence, Rhode Island.

The 6-1-1 Friars, ranked seventh in the country in the United States College Hockey Online poll, won the first game of the two-game weekend series 4-0 on Friday night.

Milwaukee native Johnson broke a 1-1 tie 5:24 into the third period when she converted off assists from Ella MacLean and Celine Tedenby.





The Black Bears (4-2) preserved the win with a stellar third-period performance in which they outshot Providence 13-7 after being outshot 27-18 through the first two periods.

Senior goalie Loryn Porter turned aside 33 shots to notch the win.

Johnson opened the scoring on the power play in the first period when she deflected Ida Press’ shot past Friars goalie Sandra Abstreiter. Ida Kuoppala also had an assist.

Bailey Burton tied it on the power play in the second period by going the length of the ice before beating Porter. Abstreiter and Chloe Gonsalves assisted on the goal.

Abstreiter finished with 29 saves.

On Friday night, Annelise Rice scored a pair of first-period goals, Brooke Becker registered a goal and an assist and Sara Hjalmarsspon picked up three assists as the Friars triumphed.

Isabelle Hardy scored the other goal for Providence, which jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Rice scored what proved to be the game-winner 7:10 into the game while the Friars were shorthanded. She added a power-play goal 5:42 later.

Junior Abstreiter made 23 saves for her second shutout of the season and fourth of her career.

Porter rejected 37 shots for the Black Bears.

UMaine returns to action Jan. 8-9, 2021, when it is scheduled to host Vermont for a two-game set.